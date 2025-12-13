Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 at 9 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 14 at 3:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

In this new concert special — Benise’s eighth for PBS — the 'Prince of Spanish Guitar' presents a collection of fan favorites that showcase his Emmy Award-winning stage productions over the last 25 years. He also celebrates his 25th anniversary by launching a 40-city tour in 2025. Through intimate conversations with Benise, "25 Years of Passion!" reveals the cultural and personal influences that have shaped the man and the musician.

Benise - 25 Years of Passion! Preview

Viewers take center stage as they go on the road with the guitarist in Spain, China, Paris, Egypt, India, Cuba, Italy, Dubai, and more.

Spanish Guitar Entertainment / PBS "Benise 25 Years of Passion"

Classical guitar meets Classic Rock, as Benise adds a unique twist to The Eagles’ “Hotel California,” AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” and Led Zeppelin’s “Kashmir.” He also brings his signature touch to classics like Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” and Joaquin Rodrigo’s “Aranjuez.”

Spanish Guitar Entertainment / PBS "Benise - 25 Years of Passion!"

Featuring a diverse global cast of musicians and dancers, "Benise – 25 Years of Passion!" is a musical journey of Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, African drumming, and more. Special guests include Pavlo, the Mediterranean guitar superstar, and Daniel Emmet, the classical crossover, Las Vegas headliner and multilingual singer featured on AMERICA’S GOT TALENT.

Spanish Guitar Entertainment / PBS "Benise - 25 Years of Passion!"

Spanish Guitar Entertainment / PBS "Benise - 25 Years of Passion!"

