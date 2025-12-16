CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Best Italian Desserts

Premieres Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Best Italian Desserts | Milk Street TV Season 9, Episode 12

Milk Street searches Italy for its best desserts. At the birthplace of tiramisu, we learn a six-ingredient recipe that ditches the cooking and dumps most of the sugar.

Joe Murphyhb / APT tiramisu

Then, we make a rustic Ricotta and Cherry Jam Tart from Rome.

APT A rustic Ricotta and Cherry Jam Tart from Rome

Finally, we visit a biscotti bakery that has been churning out the twice-baked cookies for more than a century, coming back with a recipe for Almond and Citrus Biscotti.

Joe Murphyhb / APT Almond and Citrus Biscotti

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.