CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: The New Chicken Noodle Soup

Premieres Saturday, Jan; 3, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

In South Korea, Milk Street finds a recipe that will change the way you cook chicken noodle soup: Korean Hand-Torn Noodle Soup with Chicken (Sujebi).

The New Chicken Noodle Soup | Milk Street TV Season 9, Episode 13

Then, we make a quick Korean Spicy Stir-Fried Pork, which offers a lesson in working with Korean pantry staples.

APT Korean Spicy Stir-Fried Pork

Finally, we learn how to make Korean Stir-Fried Chicken with Rice, inspired by communal dining at South Korea's dakgalbi restaurants.

APT Korean Stir-Fried Chicken with Rice

Watch On Your Schedule: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION "Best Italian Desserts" will be available to stream with KPBS+ a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.