PATIENCE

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 11, 2025 at 4:37 PM PDT
Witness Patience’s powerful deduction skills as she helps the York Police solve crimes. This scene is from
Eagle Eye Drama / Robert Viglasky
/
PBS
Witness Patience’s powerful deduction skills as she helps the York Police solve crimes.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturdays, Dec. 20, 2025 - Jan. 24, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

PATIENCE, an adaptation of the popular French series ASTRID, brings a unique and authentic perspective to the crime drama genre. The series follows Patience Evans, played by Ella Maisy Purvis (A KIND OF SPARK), a neurodivergent woman who works in the Criminal Records Office in the city of York. Patience is autistic and views the world in a unique way. When Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf, played by Laura Fraser (BREAKING BAD), recognizes her talents, she takes Patience under her wing to assist with complex criminal investigations. Together, they tackle a series of challenging cases, with Patience offering extraordinary insight that transforms the way crimes are solved.

PATIENCE Series Preview

The ensemble cast includes Nathan Welsh ("The Ledge"), Mark Benton ("Anna and the Apocalypse"), Ali Ariaie (THE GREAT), Adrian Rawlins (The Harry Potter Franchise) and others.

A scene from PATIENCE Episode 1: “Paper Mountain Girl Part 1”
Eagle Eye Drama / Toon Aerts
/
PBS
A scene from PATIENCE Episode 1: “Paper Mountain Girl Part 1”

“PATIENCE brings a fresh perspective to PBS audiences and our viewers will be captivated by this journey,” says Maria Bruno Ruiz, Vice President of Program Content Strategy and Scheduling at PBS. “Patience, an autistic character played by a neurodiverse actress, shows us new ways of seeing the world and making connections.”

EPISODE GUIDE: 

Episode 1: “Paper Mountain Girl Part 1” Saturday, Dec. 20 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - Detective Bea Metcalf is intrigued when Patience connects a suicide to other cases.

A scene from PATIENCE episode 1.
Eagle Eye Drama / Toon Aerts
/
PBS
A scene from PATIENCE episode 1.

Episode 2 :“Paper Mountain Girl Part 2” Saturday, Dec. 27 at 11 p.m, on KPBS TV - Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past, and together they uncover a trail.

A scene from PATIENCE episode 2.
Eagle Eye Drama / Toon Aerts
/
PBS
A scene from PATIENCE episode 2.

Episode 3: “The Missing Link” Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A body in a museum exhibit leads the team into the shadowy world of fossil smuggling.

A scene from PATIENCE episode 3.
Eagle Eye Drama / Toon Aerts
/
PBS
A scene from PATIENCE episode 3.

Episode 4: “The Locked Room” Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A bestselling crime writer is found dead behind locked doors, and all is not as it seems.

A scene from PATIENCE episode 4.
Eagle Eye Drama / Toon Aerts
/
PBS
A scene from PATIENCE episode 4.

Episode 5: “My Brother’s Keeper” Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A body disappears from the morgue. Patience has a connection to the case.

A scene from PATIENCE episode 5.
Eagle Eye Drama / Toon Aerts
/
PBS
A scene from PATIENCE episode 5.

Episode 6: “Pandora’s Box”- Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A man dies on a bus, and Bea is warned off the case, but she refuses to stop investigating.

A scene from PATIENCE episode 5.
Eagle Eye Drama / Toon Aerts
/
PBS
A scene from PATIENCE episode 5.

Watch On Your Schedule: PATIENCE is available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Adapted and written by Matt Baker (HOTEL PORTOFINO), Stephen Brady (RED ELECTION), and Daniella Devinter (BEFORE WE DIE) and directed by Maarten Moerkerke (THIEVES OF THE WOOD). The series is an Eagle Eye Drama title produced in association with Channel 4 for PBS. The film is also produced in association with Happy Duck Films and Gallop Tax Shelter with the support of Tax Shelter of the Belgian Federal Government. Produced by Alison Kee and executive produced by Walter Iuzzolino, Jo McGrath, and Dries Vos. Beta Film handles international distribution.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

