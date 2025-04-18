CROSSING SOUTH: Bahia Gonzaga

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Dec. 29, 2025 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Encore Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

We are excited about our brand new season of CROSSING SOUTH, It’s Season 14! We get away from it all at the scenic Bahia Gonzaga. We get an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Fender guitar factory in Ensenada, and we meet the most interesting woman in the world. We’ll be meeting superstar chefs who share their rockin' dishes. Beautiful places, musical legends, fascinating people, and exploding flavors, we hope you’ll tune in!

Centurion 5 Aerial View of Bahia Gonzaga

On this episode, discover Bahia Gonzaga, an off-the-grid paradise offering water adventures, breathtaking stargazing, fine dining, and more.

Centurion 5 Host Jorge talks with Joaquín Cárdenas from Alfonsinas Hotel and Restaurant.

Today we travel a bit farther than usual, all the way to Bahia Gonzaga. Here we meet the warm-hearted people behind Alfonsinas Hotel & Restaurant, a comfortable off-the-grid spot offering fine dining, jet skis, boat rides, snorkeling, stargazing, and more. The food is way too good, especially for the fact that we are so far away from civilization. Alfonsinas Hotel & Restaurant on Facebook

Centurion 5 Host Jorge Meraz eating at Alfonsinas on the beach of Bahia Gonzaga.

