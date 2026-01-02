FINDING YOUR ROOTS: American Dreams (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps actors America Ferrera and Darren Criss uncover their immigrant roots—telling stories of revolutionaries in Honduras, a Dutchman who helped build New York City, and a young woman from the Philippines who brought her family to California against great odds. Along the way, family histories are brought to light—and America and Darren come to see themselves in a new way.

PBS America Ferrera

About The Series: The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

Season 12 Premieres Tuesdays, Jan. 6 - April 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.