FINDING YOUR ROOTS: American Dreams (New Season Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 2, 2026 at 12:06 PM PST
Henry Louis Gates and Darren Criss
PBS
/
PBS
Henry Louis Gates and Darren Criss

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. helps actors America Ferrera and Darren Criss uncover their immigrant roots—telling stories of revolutionaries in Honduras, a Dutchman who helped build New York City, and a young woman from the Philippines who brought her family to California against great odds. Along the way, family histories are brought to light—and America and Darren come to see themselves in a new way.

America Ferrera
PBS
America Ferrera

About The Series: The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

Season 12 Premieres Tuesdays, Jan. 6 - April 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
