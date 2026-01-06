Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026 at 7 p.m. on KPBS 2

Discover the exquisite craftsmanship and renowned cultural charm of France’s most talented artisans in a captivating journey across the country, including Paris, Bordeaux, Normandy, Le Borne, Occitanie and more. From glovemakers to bakers, stained glass restorers to chefs, revel in the rich heritage of centuries-old French traditions and elegant style.

France Made With Love: Preview

We share the passions of artisans worldwide, celebrating their impact on shaping cultures and preserving the rich traditions that unite communities.