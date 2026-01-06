Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

The Great Depression taught us that market euphoria and easy debt are a dangerous mix. Today, as billions pour into AI, some wonder if history could rhyme. Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, New York Times columnist and CNBC anchor joins Ian Bremmer to ask: is the next big bubble about to burst?

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Is the AI Bubble About to Burst?

Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

