PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE: Adventures In San Miguel

On this episode, Pati is vacationing in San Miguel de Allende, which has lots of opportunities for rest and relaxation, but today she is here for one thing - FOOD! From street food to fine dining, San Miguel has always been one of Mexico’s top culinary destinations. Pati is going to show us the highlights of the food scene, then she’ll head back to the kitchen to cook up recipes that reflect the region.

Recipe 1: Fish with Plums, Pasilla and Tequila

Recipe 2: Orange Blossom Rice with Pepitas

Recipe 3: Chardonnay Mango Pecan Tart

Courtesy of Pati Jinich The Jinich family has just arrived in San Miguel and Pati has decided to kick off the week with a delicious breakfast featuring enchiladas.

Season 4 of PATI'S MEXICAN TABLE continues its exploration of the simple, approachable, mouth-watering dishes and ingredients that fuel chef and cookbook author Pati Jinich's cuisine. This season, Pati spends four episodes traveling with her family to beautiful San Migel de Allende in the historic Mexican state of Guanajuato, where she tours a high-tech greenhouse, a tamale factory and one of the oldest self-serve bakeries. Pati also visits a small-batch tequila producer and a renowned chocolatier; samples humble street food and the hottest new restaurants; and even takes her sons on a hot-air balloon ride. While on location, she picks up ingredients she will use to prepare that day's meal in her temporary home kitchen. Throughout, she shares the 'basics' of Mexican cooking — from making homemade corn tortillas to whipping up fresh salsa verde. Back home in Washington D.C., Pati churns out new, family-friendly recipes influenced by her adventures in San Miguel. Highlights include: marbled tres leches cake, big brunch enchiladas, mole de olla, chiles rellenos, crab cake sliders and an entire episode dedicated to one of Mexico's most heralded creations — the tamale. In another special episode, Pati surprises a lucky fan and together they make one of Pati's favorite dishes.

