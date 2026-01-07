Give Now
Space Explorers: Moonrise on the ISS

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published December 5, 2025 at 3:47 PM PST
NASA Astronaut aboard the ISS
Felix and Paul Studios
/
APT
NASA Astronaut aboard the ISS 

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Drawing from over 250 hours of exclusive footage and video diaries filmed on the International Space Station, "Space Explorers: Moonrise on The Iss" is a documentary inspired by Felix & Paul Studios’ Emmy Award-winning virtual reality series, "Space Explorers: The ISS Experience" — the largest production ever filmed in space.

Space Explorers: Moonrise on the ISS: Preview

Later this decade, the Artemis program will send people to the Moon for the first time in 50 years. In "Moonrise on the ISS," meet some of the potential candidates of Artemis before they were candidates.

Moonrise
APT
Moonrise

The documentary follows seven astronauts as they live on the International Space Station (ISS), an outpost of humanity in space. Astronauts conduct science experiments, use themselves as guinea pigs for medical research, and test life-support systems—effectively making the ISS a proving ground for travel to the Moon and beyond.

Astronauts aboard the ISS
Felix and Paul Studios
/
APT
Astronauts aboard the ISS 

However, much has changed since the Apollo program. In "Moonrise on the ISS," Anne McClain dreams of becoming the first woman on the Moon and reflects on the historical women of spaceflight that have made her opportunities possible. Christina Koch and Jessica Meir set new milestones.

Astronaut aboard the ISS
Felix and Paul Studios
/
APT
Astronaut aboard the ISS 

The documentary also features Victor Glover, a candidate for the first person of color on the Moon, as well as Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques. Canada will be the second country to send an astronaut to circle the Moon. As the astronauts learn from one another and prepare for the future of spaceflight, they share how living among the stars has shifted their perspectives about life on Earth.

Astronaut aboard the ISS
Felix and Paul Studios
/
APT
Astronaut David Saint-Jacques aboard the ISS 

NASA Astronaut aboard the ISS
Felix and Paul Studios
/
APT
NASA Astronaut aboard the ISS 

Credits: Written and directed by Ashley Duong, Félix Lajeunesse, Paul Raphaël. Produced by Katarina Soukup. Executive Producer: Stéphane Rituit. Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
