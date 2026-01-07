Give Now
THE KATE: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 7, 2026 at 2:52 PM PST
Marty Stuart and bandmate Kenny Vaughan sync up on “Time Don’t Wait” from Marty’s latest album, "Way Out West," in episode 501 of THE KATE.
Nick Sonsini Copyright: CT Public Broadcasting Inc.
/
APT
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Jan. 9, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives share hits, favorites, stories, and a world premiere on THE KATE stage -- their “hillbilly surf” music! The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician is living, breathing country-music history. Hear songs “Tempted”, “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’ Anymore”, “Six White Horses”, “Hobo’s Prayer”, “Time Won’t Wait” and more.

THE KATE: Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives

About The Series: THE KATE offers smart, bold performances from musicians with something to say. The unique roster of performers in season five – all people whom Katharine Hepburn would have found audacious enough to invite for a cocktail – include the “Godfather of Americana Music” Delbert McClinton, Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart, folk trio The Wood Brothers, and folk pop sister trio Joseph.

Stream on Your Schedule: THE KATE: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Marty Stuart, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs sing in perfect harmony in episode 501 of THE KATE.
Nick Sonsini Copyright: CT Public Broadcasting Inc.
/
APT
Credits: Produced by Connecticut Public Television (CPTV)

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
