THE KATE: Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

Marty Stuart & his Fabulous Superlatives share hits, favorites, stories, and a world premiere on THE KATE stage -- their “hillbilly surf” music! The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician is living, breathing country-music history. Hear songs “Tempted”, “The Whiskey Ain’t Workin’ Anymore”, “Six White Horses”, “Hobo’s Prayer”, “Time Won’t Wait” and more.

About The Series: THE KATE offers smart, bold performances from musicians with something to say. The unique roster of performers in season five – all people whom Katharine Hepburn would have found audacious enough to invite for a cocktail – include the “Godfather of Americana Music” Delbert McClinton, Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart, folk trio The Wood Brothers, and folk pop sister trio Joseph.

Nick Sonsini Copyright: CT Public Broadcasting Inc. / APT Marty Stuart, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs sing in perfect harmony in episode 501 of THE KATE.

Credits: Produced by Connecticut Public Television (CPTV)