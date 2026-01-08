ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 2

Premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

See stunning treasures from ROADSHOW's visit to Salt Lake City! All-new finds include a 1970 Rolex "Red" Submariner watch, an 1834 Baltimore St. James Episcopal Church sampler and 1961 Ed Ruscha drawings and letters. Which is the top find?

