ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 8, 2026 at 4:49 PM PST
Lark E. Mason III (left) appraises a Chinese export silver epergne, ca. 1890, in Salt Lake City, UT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 2" premieres Monday, January 12 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by David C. Jones for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Lark E. Mason III (left) appraises a Chinese export silver epergne, ca. 1890, in Salt Lake City, UT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Samuel Cowan (right) appraises a Roullet & Decamps musical automaton, ca. 1900, in Salt Lake City, UT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 2" premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2-26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Samuel Cowan (right) appraises a Roullet & Decamps musical automaton, ca. 1900, in Salt Lake City, UT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2-26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

See stunning treasures from ROADSHOW's visit to Salt Lake City! All-new finds include a 1970 Rolex "Red" Submariner watch, an 1834 Baltimore St. James Episcopal Church sampler and 1961 Ed Ruscha drawings and letters. Which is the top find?

Allan Katz (right) appraises an 1834 St. James Episcopal Church sampler in Salt Lake City, UT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 2" premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Allan Katz (right) appraises an 1834 St. James Episcopal Church sampler in Salt Lake City, UT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Nick Dawes (right) appraises Derby porcelain bough pots, ca. 1815, in Salt Lake City, UT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 2" premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Patricia Rothacher for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Nick Dawes (right) appraises Derby porcelain bough pots, ca. 1815, in Salt Lake City, UT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Gary Piattoni (right) appraises a 1928 Charles Lindbergh-signed flight helmet in Salt Lake City, UT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW "Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 2" premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, ©2025 WGBH Educational Foundation.
/
PBS
Gary Piattoni (right) appraises a 1928 Charles Lindbergh-signed flight helmet in Salt Lake City, UT. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

