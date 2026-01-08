Give Now
DEATH IN PARADISE: Season 14 (New Season Premiere)

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 8, 2026 at 9:36 AM PST
Picture shows_Catherine Bordey (ELIZABETH BOURGINE), Selwyn Patterson (DON WARRINGTON), Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON), DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET), Darlene Curtin (GINNY HOLDER)
BBC Studios
/
Red Planet Pictures
Picture shows_Catherine Bordey (ELIZABETH BOURGINE), Selwyn Patterson (DON WARRINGTON), Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON), DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET), Darlene Curtin (GINNY HOLDER)

Premieres Fridays, Jan. 9 - Feb. 27,, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Murders and mojitos. Fresh off the plane, a British detective joins the police force on the luscious Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Death in Paradise Series 14 | Trailer – BBC

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: premieres Friday, Jan. 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A team anticipates a new recruit as Mervin prepares to leave the island. Before departing, Mervin investigates a young man's murder in a ravine. The victim leaves behind a mysterious message, complicating the case.

DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET)
BBC Studios
/
Red Planet Pictures
DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET)

Episode 2: premieres Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A reality show contestant is mysteriously murdered during the show. Mervin must work out how the impossible murder was committed; meanwhile, he looks into his mother's death.

Jonny Feldon (SIMON LENNON)
BBC Studios
/
BBC/Red Planet Pictures
Jonny Feldon (SIMON LENNON)

Episode 3: premieres Friday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Mervin and the team investigate the death of the owner of a skincare company after she dies from an allergic reaction, that shouldn't have been fatal.

A scene from the opening of episode 3 - Mervin and the team investigate the death of the owner of a skincare company.
BBC Studios
/
BBC/Red Planet Pictures
A scene from the opening of episode 3 - Mervin and the team investigate the death of the owner of a skincare company.

Episode 4: premieres Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A distillery owner is poisoned during a group tasting of his premium rum. But the case is shrouded in mystery when it is revealed that all the guests drank from the same bottle.

DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET), Sebastian Rose (SHAQUILLE ALI-YEBUAH)
BBC Studios
/
BBC / Red Planet Pictures
DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET), Sebastian Rose (SHAQUILLE ALI-YEBUAH)

Episode 5: premieres Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - During a women's football game, the star player is found shot dead in a locker room only accessible from the pitch, yet no spectators saw anything. Mervin faces pressure while Naomi confronts someone from her past.

Ines Mercedes (NKECHI SIMMS) and Curtly Lewis (PATRICK REGIS)
BBC Studios
/
BBC / Red Planet Pictures
Ines Mercedes (NKECHI SIMMS) and Curtly Lewis (PATRICK REGIS)

Episode 6: premieres Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Mervin and the team delve into the dark side of online dating after a man is found shot dead in his villa. Meanwhile, a new colleague stands out for all the wrong reasons.

Delmar Lloyd (TONY MARSHALL), Danielle Bailey (CHARLOTTE SPENCER)
BBC Studios
/
BBC / Red Planet Pictures
Delmar Lloyd (TONY MARSHALL), Danielle Bailey (CHARLOTTE SPENCER)

Episode 7: premieres Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Mervin investigates his mother's death, finding a suspect but no proof of murder. As evidence mounts that Dorna's drowning wasn't accidental, Sterling interferes. Can Selwyn help solve the case as Mervin faces his past?

DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET)
BBC Studios
/
BBC / Red Planet Pictures
DI Mervin Wilson (DON GILET)

Episode 8: premieres Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A murder victim is found in Mervin's locked shack before his flight home. The team investigates her links to a turtle charity while Selwyn must share life-changing news with Mervin.

Darlene Curtis (GINNY HOLDER), Sebastian Rose (SHAQUILLE ALI-YEBUAH), Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON)
BBC Studios
/
BBC / Red Planet Pictures
Darlene Curtis (GINNY HOLDER), Sebastian Rose (SHAQUILLE ALI-YEBUAH), Naomi Thomas (SHANTOL JACKSON)

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

