DEATH IN PARADISE: Season 14 (New Season Premiere)

Premieres Fridays, Jan. 9 - Feb. 27,, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV

Murders and mojitos. Fresh off the plane, a British detective joins the police force on the luscious Caribbean island of Saint Marie.

Episode 1: premieres Friday, Jan. 9 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A team anticipates a new recruit as Mervin prepares to leave the island. Before departing, Mervin investigates a young man's murder in a ravine. The victim leaves behind a mysterious message, complicating the case.

Episode 2: premieres Friday, Jan. 16 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A reality show contestant is mysteriously murdered during the show. Mervin must work out how the impossible murder was committed; meanwhile, he looks into his mother's death.

Episode 3: premieres Friday, Jan. 23 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Mervin and the team investigate the death of the owner of a skincare company after she dies from an allergic reaction, that shouldn't have been fatal.

Episode 4: premieres Friday, Jan. 30 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A distillery owner is poisoned during a group tasting of his premium rum. But the case is shrouded in mystery when it is revealed that all the guests drank from the same bottle.

Episode 5: premieres Friday, Feb. 6 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - During a women's football game, the star player is found shot dead in a locker room only accessible from the pitch, yet no spectators saw anything. Mervin faces pressure while Naomi confronts someone from her past.

Episode 6: premieres Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Mervin and the team delve into the dark side of online dating after a man is found shot dead in his villa. Meanwhile, a new colleague stands out for all the wrong reasons.

Episode 7: premieres Friday, Feb. 20 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - Mervin investigates his mother's death, finding a suspect but no proof of murder. As evidence mounts that Dorna's drowning wasn't accidental, Sterling interferes. Can Selwyn help solve the case as Mervin faces his past?

Episode 8: premieres Friday, Feb. 27 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV - A murder victim is found in Mervin's locked shack before his flight home. The team investigates her links to a turtle charity while Selwyn must share life-changing news with Mervin.