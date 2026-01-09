Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Against the backdrop of Mount Kilimanjaro, meet the majestic “super tuskers,” male elephants that carry the wisdom of generations, whose tusks each weigh at least 100 pounds. Fewer than 30 remain in all of Kenya.

Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants

Follow the lives of Craig, Pascal, and Esau — tuskers at different stages of life — as they navigate the trials, transformations, and experiences that come with age and a shifting landscape.

Brotherhood of Giants

NATURE "Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants" offers a rare window into a world of male African elephants: the annual cycle of musth, a period of heightened hormones for breeding and asserting dominance, as well as tender moments among old friends.

How Elephants Learn to Mate

Across the open plains of Amboseli National Park and beyond, the bulls must find a balance between independence and the deep social bonds of brotherhood. Their stories reflect a lifetime of survival and strength—shaped by decades of navigating drought, conflict and human-wrought change.

How Invisible Borders Put Elephants at Risk

“To enter the world of male elephants was astonishing,” said Allison Argo, writer and producer. “Most of us are aware of female elephants and their wonderful matriarchy, but male elephant society is equally fascinating and complex. To be allowed into their world is a huge privilege– and with that comes a responsibility to protect them.”

Gina Poole / Courtesy of The WNET Group / PBS Two male elephants intertwine their tusks while playing and bonding.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Gina Poole / Courtesy of The WNET Group / PBS Two male elephants walking in Amboseli National Park, Kenya.

Credits: A production of The WNET Group, Blue Ant Media, ArgoFilms Ltd and Poole Films for Love Nature. The documentary is produced and written by Allison Argo and co-produced and filmed by Bob Poole and Gina Poole. Edited by Andy Adkins and narrated by Noma Dumezweni. For NATURE, Fred Kaufman is Executive Producer. Bill Murphy is series producer. Janet Hess is series editor. NATURE is a production of The WNET Group.

Gina Poole / Courtesy of The WNET Group / PBS Mother elephant with her young calf.

NATURE | PBS on Facebook / Instagram / TikTok