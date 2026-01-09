VOCES: American Sons

Premieres Monday, Jan. 12, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Meet a brotherhood of Marines as they struggle to overcome the trauma of combat in Afghanistan and the loss of many of their comrades, including their dear friend JV Villarreal.

American Sons: Before the Fire: India Battery Arrives

Now, a decade after JV’s death, his brother Marines continue to reunite, helping each other cope with lingering wounds and strengthening the unbreakable bonds formed in war.

American Sons: Reunion in Neihart: Brothers in Memory and Survival

American Sons / PBS Nick Fry, Angel Rios, Raimen Horn, Gorge Serna, and Yolanda Villarreal at the San Fernando Cemetery for JV's 10th Memorial Anniversary.

