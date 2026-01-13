Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Caribbean Roots

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 13, 2026 at 12:29 PM PST
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Caribbean heritage of actors Liza Colon-Zayas and Delroy Lindo (left)
PBS
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Caribbean heritage of actors Liza Colon-Zayas and Delroy Lindo (left)

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Caribbean heritage of actors Liza Colón-Zayas and Delroy Lindo—meeting women and men who crisscrossed the globe to help their families move forward, often taking enormous risks. Along the way, Delroy and Liza both gain a new understanding of the ancestors—enslaved and free—who laid the groundwork for their success.

Actor Liza Colón-Zayas
PBS
Actor Liza Colón-Zayas
FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 12: Extended Trailer

Watch On Your Schedule: FINDING YOUR ROOTS "Caribbean Roots" will be available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News