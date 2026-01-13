FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Caribbean Roots

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the Caribbean heritage of actors Liza Colón-Zayas and Delroy Lindo—meeting women and men who crisscrossed the globe to help their families move forward, often taking enormous risks. Along the way, Delroy and Liza both gain a new understanding of the ancestors—enslaved and free—who laid the groundwork for their success.

PBS Actor Liza Colón-Zayas

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 12: Extended Trailer

