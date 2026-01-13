Give Now
THE KATE: Delbert McClinton and the Self-Made Men + Dana

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 13, 2026 at 3:16 PM PST
Delbert McClinton embodies influences like Jimmy Reed, Muddy Waters, and Bo Diddley in episode 502 of THE KATE.
Nick Sonsini Copyright: CT Public Broadcasting Inc.
/
APT
Delbert McClinton embodies influences like Jimmy Reed, Muddy Waters, and Bo Diddley in episode 502 of THE KATE.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Jan. 16, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Roots music visionary" (Rolling Stone Magazine) Delbert McClinton returns with a swaggering and swingin’ set of music including hits “Giving it Up for Your Love” and “Have a Little Faith in Me” and new songs with a humorous age-appropriate twist: “Mr. Smith” and “Let’s Get Down Like We Used To”. His evocative interview includes stories of his opening for and learning from blues greats Sonny Boy Williamson and Jimmy Reed.

THE KATE: Delbert McClinton and the Self-Made Men + Dana

About The Series: THE KATE offers smart, bold performances from musicians with something to say. The unique roster of performers in season five – all people whom Katharine Hepburn would have found audacious enough to invite for a cocktail – include the “Godfather of Americana Music” Delbert McClinton, Grammy Award-winning country singer-songwriter Marty Stuart, folk trio The Wood Brothers, and folk pop sister trio Joseph.

Stream on Your Schedule: "Delbert McClinton and the Self-Made Men + Dana" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

With over 50 years in the business, the "Godfather of Americana music" (Rolling Stone), Delbert McClinton shows no sign of slowing down in episode 502 of THE KATE!
Nick Sonsini Copyright: CT Public Broadcasting Inc.
/
PBS
With over 50 years in the business, the “Godfather of Americana music” (Rolling Stone), Delbert McClinton shows no sign of slowing down in episode 502 of THE KATE!

