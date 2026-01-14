MOVEABLE FEAST: Santa Barbara, California

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV

Follow along with host Alex Thomopoulos as we head to Santa Barbara, California in this week's episode of MOVEABLE FEAST. Chefs Jaime Riesco and Brendan Smith show us that the farm-to-table movement isn't just a passing trend, but a way of life. Alex joins our chefs as they head to the harbor to source some local uni, and then it's on to an outdoor market, for farm-fresh produce. The day is capped off with a feast featuring stinging nettle pizza, and wild seabass ceviche topped with sea urchins.

About The Series: Come along for a mouthwatering ride and catch the spirit of pop-up cooking with the critically acclaimed series MOVEABLE FEAST. Chef and standup comedian Alex Thomopoulos teams up with some of America’s most innovative chefs, purveyors, and food artisans as they cook up a feast using each region’s seasonal ingredients and little-known food treasures. In season 3, viewers follow along as Alex serves the best of regional cuisines from around the country as she and the rest of the team hit the road, traveling from the California coast to Oregon, Utah, and New England.

