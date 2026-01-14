Give Now
MOVEABLE FEAST: Santa Barbara, California

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 14, 2026 at 3:43 PM PST
In Santa Barbara, Calif., embrace the coastal farm-to-table movement. Pictured: A multi-layered cake

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at 1 p.m. on KPBS TV

Follow along with host Alex Thomopoulos as we head to Santa Barbara, California in this week's episode of MOVEABLE FEAST. Chefs Jaime Riesco and Brendan Smith show us that the farm-to-table movement isn't just a passing trend, but a way of life. Alex joins our chefs as they head to the harbor to source some local uni, and then it's on to an outdoor market, for farm-fresh produce. The day is capped off with a feast featuring stinging nettle pizza, and wild seabass ceviche topped with sea urchins.

MOVEABLE FEAST Season 3 Preview

About The Series: Come along for a mouthwatering ride and catch the spirit of pop-up cooking with the critically acclaimed series MOVEABLE FEAST. Chef and standup comedian Alex Thomopoulos teams up with some of America’s most innovative chefs, purveyors, and food artisans as they cook up a feast using each region’s seasonal ingredients and little-known food treasures. In season 3, viewers follow along as Alex serves the best of regional cuisines from around the country as she and the rest of the team hit the road, traveling from the California coast to Oregon, Utah, and New England.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

MOVEABLE FEAST
PBS
MOVEABLE FEAST

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
