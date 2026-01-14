SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief

Stream Parts 1 and 2 now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+

Watch Part 1 Wed., Jan. 14, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sun., Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thurs., Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

Watch Part 2 Wed., Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sun., Jan. 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thurs., Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

In the decade leading up to 1945, it’s estimated that the Nazis stole one-fifth of all artwork in Europe – the majority from Jewish families and other “undesirables” – in a culture war that was designed to rewrite European history. But that was just the beginning.

Extended Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief

A two-part SECRETS OF THE DEAD special reveals the secret networks of curators and dealers, many of them Nazis like Bruno Lohse (the “Plunderer”) who made fortunes on the back of Nazi-looted art, perpetuating a decades-long war crime that has never been fully exposed or resolved.

© Living Memory Productions / PBS Professor Jonathan Petropoulos at convent at the base of Neuschwanstein Castle.

Historian Jonathan Petropoulos investigates the life of former Nazi art dealer Bruno Lohse, Hermann Göring’s one-time “man in Paris.” Petropoulos conducted multiple interviews with Lohse over the course of nearly 20 years until the German’s death in 2007.

© Living Memory Productions / PBS Professor Jonathan Petropoulos and Bruno Lohse at Lohse’s apartment in Munich.

To uncover the truth about the extent of the Nazi-looting operation, and just what role Lohse played, Petropoulos also speaks with gallery owners, curators, art investigators, Lohse’s close friends, and descendants of victims of Nazi art theft.

The ERR and the Nazi Party’s Systematic Looting of Europe

Looking at breathtaking masterpieces and an extensive archive of personal letters, "Plunderer" reveals the dark underbelly of the international art world, much of it built upon wartime tragedy.

© Living Memory Productions / PBS Historian Emmanuelle Polack reading documents at Archives Diplomatiques, France.

“Nazi art looting was the greatest art scandal of the 20th century,” said Petropoulos, the John V. Croul Professor of European History at Claremont McKenna College. “I had no idea the shocking discoveries this investigation would uncover, nor the tangled mess I was getting myself into.”

© Living Memory Productions / PBS Professor Jonathan Petropoulos and Bruno Lohse.

EPISODE GUIDE:

Episode 1: Watch Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Jan. 18 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, Jan. 22 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - An investigation into the secret networks of curators and dealers who profited off Nazi-looted art. The decades-long war crime of stealing Jewish masterpieces has never been fully exposed or resolved. Part 1.

© Living Memory Productions / PBS Professor Jonathan Petropoulos reading letters between Bruno Lohse and Theodore Rousseau at Met Archives.

Episode 2: Watch Wednesday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV + Sunday, Jan. 25 at 10 p.m. on KPBS 2 + Thursday, Jan. 29 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2 - An investigation into the secret networks of curators and dealers who profited off Nazi-looted art. The decades-long war crime of stealing Jewish masterpieces has never been fully exposed or resolved. Part 2.

Preview | Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief (Part 2)

Filmmaker Quote: “While some of the reveals are thrilling, it’s important to remember that most of the looted art has never been recovered and most of those involved have suffered no consequences,” said producer John S. Friedman. “My hope is that this documentary will spark an interest in helping these families regain their lost pieces, which, for them, mean more than just the art’s monetary value – it also represents a link to their past.”

"Plunderer: The Life and Times of a Nazi Art Thief" is Based on the book "Göring’s Man in Paris" by Jonathan Petropoulos.

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: How Americans Profited Off Looted Art

Watch On Your Schedule: Parts 1 - 2 of PLUNDERER: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF A NAZI ART THIEF are available to stream with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

© Living Memory Productions / PBS Simon and May Goodman visit their grandfather's cell at Terezin Concentration Camp.

Credits: A production of Living Memory Productions in association with The WNET Group, in association with the Dr. David M. Milch Foundation, ARTE, Bayerischer Rundfunk and Taglicht Studios. SECRETS OF THE DEAD is a production of the WNET Group. Stephanie Carter is executive producer. Stephen Segaller is executive in charge. Directed by Hugo Macgregor and produced by John S. Friedman, Hugo Macgregor and David M. Milch.

#SecretsDeadPBS