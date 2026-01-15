AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN: Mediterranean Eggplant Dishes

Premieres Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026 at 2 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

On this episode, test cook Ben Mims makes host Julia Collin Davison Silky Roasted Eggplant with Tomato and Feta.

Ashley Moore / APT Silky Roasted Eggplant with Tomato and Feta

Tasting expert Jack Bishop challenges Julia and a special guest to a head-to-head tasting of hummus.

The Best and Worst Hummus at the Supermarket | The Taste Test

And test cook Antoinette Johnson prepares Zaalouk (Moroccan Eggplant Meze) for host Bridget Lancaster.

Expert's Guide to Eggplants

AMERICA'S TEST KITCHEN Season 26: Hosts Bridget Lancaster and Julia Collin Davison, along with the entire team of test cooks, bring viewers failproof recipes and results of their exhaustive equipment reviews and taste tests in AMERICA’S TEST KITCHEN Season 26. The test cooks deconstruct recipes and reveal the Test Kitchen’s secrets to cooking delicious meals at home. Season 26 includes well-known test cooks Dan Souza, Becky Hays, Elle Simone Scott, Lan Lam, Erin McMurrer, Keith Dresser, Sam Block, Joe Gitter, Antoinette Johnson, and Erica Turner, along with new faces Aran Goyoaga, Vallery Lomas, Ben Mims, Nik Sharma, and Maggie Zhu. This season features more mouthwatering recipes from around the globe, including bangers with onion gravy, Peruvian arroz con pollo, and patisserie-worthy macarons with raspberry buttercream and more.

