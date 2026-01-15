Premieres Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the KPBS+ / Encores Friday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. + Sunday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 3

See a bounty of Utah treasures found during ROADSHOW’s visit to Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, including diamond and star sapphire jewelry, a 1952 Al Stohlman tooled leatherwork picture, and Kenner “Star Wars” action figures, ca. 1978!

Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Aaron Bastian (left) appraises an 1877 Ralph Albert Blakelock landscape oil in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Liz Fehrmann for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Craig Flinner (right) appraises a 1590 Theodor de Bry map of Virginia in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, Jan. 19, 2o26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

David C. Jones for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Martin Gammon (right) appraises an 1875 General Custer-inscribed book in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, January 19 at 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. ET.

