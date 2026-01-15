Give Now
ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 15, 2026 at 2:43 PM PST
Katherine van Dell (right) appraises diamond and star sapphire jewelry in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Ali Cotton for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Premieres Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with the KPBS+ / Encores Friday, Jan. 23 at 3 p.m. + Sunday, Jan. 25 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Preview: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, Hour 3

See a bounty of Utah treasures found during ROADSHOW’s visit to Red Butte Garden & Arboretum, including diamond and star sapphire jewelry, a 1952 Al Stohlman tooled leatherwork picture, and Kenner “Star Wars” action figures, ca. 1978!

Aaron Bastian (left) appraises an 1877 Ralph Albert Blakelock landscape oil in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Craig Flinner (right) appraises a 1590 Theodor de Bry map of Virginia in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, Jan. 19, 2o26 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Liz Fehrmann for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Martin Gammon (right) appraises an 1875 General Custer-inscribed book in Salt Lake City, Utah. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Red Butte Garden and Arboretum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, January 19 at 8:00 - 9:00 p.m. ET.
David C. Jones for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
