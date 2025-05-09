CROSSING SOUTH: Marea Alta Seafood & Tacos Compadres

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Jan. 19 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Enjoy Michelin-worthy tacos at a hidden gem in Tijuana, and innovative seafood at Marea Alta near Rosarito.

Centurion5 Productions Octopus dish at Marea Alta seafood south of Rosarito.

First, we explore a hole-in-the-wall taco stand in Tijuana, crafting seafood tacos deserving of a Michelin star.

Centurion5 Productions Shrimp tacos being cooked at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand.

Next, we visit a highly recommended seafood spot south of Rosarito. This place originated as a food truck, but has expanded into a sit-down restaurant. Hear from founder Emilio Kabande as he explains how this place delivers incredible foods to locals and expats.

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz meets chef Jesus Lara at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand in Tijuana.

Marea Alta Seafood is on Facebook

Tacos Compadres is on Instagram / Facebook

