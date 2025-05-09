Give Now
CROSSING SOUTH: Marea Alta Seafood & Tacos Compadres

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 9, 2025 at 4:59 PM PDT
Host Jorge Meraz tastes the shrimp tacos at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand.
Host Jorge Meraz tastes the shrimp tacos at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Jan. 19 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

Enjoy Michelin-worthy tacos at a hidden gem in Tijuana, and innovative seafood at Marea Alta near Rosarito.

Octopus dish at Marea Alta seafood south of Rosarito.
Octopus dish at Marea Alta seafood south of Rosarito.

First, we explore a hole-in-the-wall taco stand in Tijuana, crafting seafood tacos deserving of a Michelin star.

Shrimp tacos being cooked at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand.
Shrimp tacos being cooked at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand.

Next, we visit a highly recommended seafood spot south of Rosarito. This place originated as a food truck, but has expanded into a sit-down restaurant. Hear from founder Emilio Kabande as he explains how this place delivers incredible foods to locals and expats.

Host Jorge Meraz meets chef Jesus Lara at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand in Tijuana.
Host Jorge Meraz meets chef Jesus Lara at the Carreta Los Compadres taco stand in Tijuana.

Marea Alta Seafood is on Facebook

Tacos Compadres is on Instagram / Facebook

