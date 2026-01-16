Fannie Lou Hamer: Stand up

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Civil rights legend Fannie Lou Hamer is remembered by those how worked side by side with her in the struggle for voting rights.

An African-American sharecropper from the Mississippi Delta, Hamer’s difficulty registering to vote in 1962 led to her career as an outspoken activist, congressional candidate, and fierce fighter for the rights of all.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Presented by: Mississippi Public Broadcasting. Distributed by American Public Television

