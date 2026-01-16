Give Now
Lemon Grove Incident

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 16, 2026 at 11:26 AM PST
Examine Roberto Alvarez vs. the Board of Trustees of the Lemon Grove School District, the first successful school desegregation court decision in the history of the United States.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Jan. 19, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Thursday, Jan. 22 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Wednesday, Jan. 28 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

