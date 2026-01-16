"NOVA: Asteroids: Spark of Life?" Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Imagine a time when Earth was a molten, volcanic wasteland, constantly bombarded by colossal asteroids. We’ve long feared these cosmic impacts as destroyers of life – just ask the dinosaurs – but what if they were the key to our very existence?

Explore a revolutionary new theory suggesting that these violent collisions provided the essential ingredients – water, minerals, and energy – needed for life to ignite on our planet.

Discover how scientists are unearthing evidence from lunar rocks and ancient impact craters, revealing that the very objects once thought to extinguish life might have actually sparked it.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credit: GBH