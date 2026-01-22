Give Now
CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Professional Breads at Home

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 22, 2026 at 2:47 PM PST
Olive Oil Challah
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Become a master bread maker! We start with Three-Seed Beer Pretzels, showing you how to get the perfect chewy crust and soft interior.

Three-Seed Beer Pretzels
Then, it's an Olive Oil Challah that employs the technique used to make Japanese milk bread, resulting in a light, feathery and better-structured crumb.

We show you all you need to know about making bread including how to knead.
Plus, we show you all you need to know about kneading and the best way to sharpen serrated knives.

3 Tricks for Using Dull Knives

What’s the Best Way to Take Care of My Knives?

The 5 Knives Every Cook Should Have

We show you all you need to know about kneading
Watch On Your Schedule: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION "Professional Breads at Home" will be available to stream with KPBS+ a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Become a master bread maker with recipes for beer pretzels
Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar.
