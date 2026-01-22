CROSSING SOUTH: Tj Shrimp & Muelle 3 Seafood

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encore Monday, Jan. 26 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Explore a Playas restaurant putting a Mexican twist on a Louisiana-style shrimp dish. Watch as Jorge gets messy with a bib on.

Centurion5 Productions Amazingly large seafood bowl at TJ shrimp in Playas de Tijuana.

Then, head to Ensenada to meet David Martinez from Muelle 3, a tiny place with a huge reputation for some of the freshest seafood in the west.

CROSSING SOUTH: Season 14 Episode 5 Preview

Season 14: In Season 14, we get away from it all at the scenic Bahia Gonzaga. We get an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the Fender guitar factory in Ensenada, and we meet the most interesting woman in the world. We’ll be meeting superstar chefs who share their rockin' dishes. Beautiful places, musical legends, fascinating people, and exploding flavors, we hope you’ll tune in!

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.

