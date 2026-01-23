Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Premieres Monday, Jan. 26 and Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026 at 11:30 pm on KPBS TV

Your web browser is not supported STORIES OF SURVIVAL: Preview

STORIES OF SURVIVAL brings to life the experiences of four Holocaust survivors in war-torn Europe. The stories of Magda Brown and George Brent, two Hungarian Jews who survived Auschwitz as teenagers, illuminate the human aspects of resistance, chance and luck in the face of Nazi tyranny.

Photo courtesy of Winikur Productions / APT George Brent

The documentary also recounts George Mueller and Steen Metz’s gripping fight for survival, after the Nazi invasion and occupation of Western Europe engulfed their childhoods in war.

Courtesy of Winikur Productions / APT George Mueller

EPISODE GUIDE:

"Final Transports: The Holocaust Stories of Magda and George" airs Monday, Jan. 26 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - n the summer of 1944, at the height of the deportation of Hungarian Jews, Magda Brown and George Brent arrived as teenagers to the notorious Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp. Through Magda and George's eyes, the episode "Final Transports" portrays the human aspects of survival, resistance, chance and luck in the face of Nazi tyranny.

Courtesy of Winikur Productions / APT Inside the gas chamber at Auschwitz.

"Childhood Lost: The Holocaust Stories of George and Steen" airs Tuesday, Jan. 27 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV - The episode "Childhood Lost" details how George Mueller and Steen Metz had their lives engulfed by war within hours of the Nazi invasion and occupation of Western Europe. The episode chronicles George and Steen's gripping fight for survival inside the Nazi concentration camp system, and the enduring power of family, courage and hope.

Courtesy of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum / APT Mother with baby on lap.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Courtesy of "Holocaust: The Liberation of Auschwitz" (public domain) and Winikur Productions / APT CU combined with Russian Liberation footage of prisoners behind the gate of Auschwitz-Birkenau at liberation.

Credits: Distributed by American Public Television. Presented by WTTW