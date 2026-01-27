Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump blasted European leaders and pushed for control of Greenland. Will Europe break from its closest ally? Ian Bremmer talks to Finland's President Alexander Stubb and the IMF's Kristalina Georgieva.

Can Europe stay united?

Listen to the podcast: Europe's wake-up call, with Alexander Stubb and Kristalina Georgieva

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Europe's Wake-Up Call

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

