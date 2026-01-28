Premieres Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Preview: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Photo by Lisa Hales for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Leigh Keno (right) appraises a Davis Pennington brown stoneware face jug, ca. 1917, in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

All aboard! ROADSHOW travels to Savannah’s Georgia State Railroad Museum to discover hidden treasures. One heirloom is valued at $60K-$150K!

Sydney Warren for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Philip Weiss (right) appraises an autograph book, ca. 1900, in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Lisa Hales for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / PBS Sachiko Hori (right) appraises a 1978 Joichi Hoshi Autumn Light woodblock print in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

