ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 28, 2026 at 4:31 PM PST
Anthony Slayter-Ralph (left) appraises an Egyptian 18th dynasty scarab ring, ca. 1450 BCE, in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Ali Cotton for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Anthony Slayter-Ralph (left) appraises an Egyptian 18th dynasty scarab ring, ca. 1450 BCE, in Savannah, Ga.

Premieres Monday, Feb. 2, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Jan. 8 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

Preview: ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Leigh Keno (right) appraises a Davis Pennington brown stoneware face jug, ca. 1917, in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Lisa Hales for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Leigh Keno (right) appraises a Davis Pennington brown stoneware face jug, ca. 1917, in Savannah, Ga.

All aboard! ROADSHOW travels to Savannah’s Georgia State Railroad Museum to discover hidden treasures. One heirloom is valued at $60K-$150K!

Philip Weiss (right) appraises an autograph book, ca. 1900, in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Sydney Warren for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Philip Weiss (right) appraises an autograph book, ca. 1900, in Savannah, Ga.
Sachiko Hori (right) appraises a 1978 Joichi Hoshi Autumn Light woodblock print in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Lisa Hales for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Sachiko Hori (right) appraises a 1978 Joichi Hoshi Autumn Light woodblock print in Savannah, Ga.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Andrew Holter (right) appraises a 19th century Jim Williams-owned federal hunt board in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 2” premieres Monday, February 2 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Anna Yellen for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
PBS
Andrew Holter (right) appraises a 19th century Jim Williams-owned federal hunt board in Savannah, Ga.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
More News