The Man Who Stole Einstein's Brain

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 9, 2025 at 2:32 PM PDT
Dr. Harvey in the lab (undated photo)
Espresso T.V. LLC
/
American Public Television
Dr. Harvey in the lab (undated photo)

Stream now with KPBS Passport / Watch Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 at 11p.m. on KPBS TV

In 1955, Dr. Thomas Stoltz Harvey was the chief pathologist of Princeton Hospital who stole Albert Einstein's brain while performing the autopsy on the world’s most famous scientist.

The Man Who Stole Einstein's Brain: Preview

Harvey’s motive for taking Einstein’s brain was his belief that further research would solve the mystery of genius, making him a scientific star. But the decision would haunt him for the rest of his life.

Einstein's brain (undated photo)
Espresso T.V. LLC
/
APT
Einstein's brain (undated photo)

While Einstein’s family initially demanded that the brain be returned, the ambitious Harvey struck a secret deal with the estate to safeguard it for science — but science was not yet up to the job and Harvey would never outrun Einstein’s enduring celebrity.

A young Albert Einstein (undated photo)
Espresso T.V. LLC
/
APT
A young Albert Einstein (undated photo)

After dividing the brain into 240 pieces, he spent the next half century hiding it in basements, car trunks, and cardboard boxes, while his personal and professional life crumbled. Harvey lost his job, three marriages failed and by his 80s, he was working the night shift at a plastics factory to get by — with Einstein’s brain in the closet.

Albert Einstein (undated photo)
Espresso T.V. / Public Domain
/
APT
Albert Einstein (undated photo)

Quirky and poignant, this stranger-than-fiction portrait features a rich archive, interviews with those who knew Harvey best, and rare access to Harvey’s own recorded words.

Albert Einstein
Espresso T.V. LLC / public domain
/
APT
Albert Einstein

Watch On Your Schedule: "The Man Who Stole Einstein's Brain" is available to stream with KPBS Passport

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Acquired by American Public Television from Espresso T.V. LLC

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
