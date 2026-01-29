CROSSING SOUTH: Oja

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Meet Chef Javier Caro, who takes us on a tour of his Oja restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe. The breathtaking scenery matches the incredible food. Join Javier on a tour of the facility complete with zebras. His inspirational story encourages us to follow our passion in life.

Centurion5 Productions Host Jorge Meraz gets ready to try the food from at the Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.

CROSSING SOUTH: Ojá: Season 14 Episode 6

