CROSSING SOUTH: Oja

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published May 27, 2025 at 3:07 PM PDT
Host Jorge Meraz and Chef Javier Caro at the Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe
Centurion5 Productions
Host Jorge Meraz and Chef Javier Caro at the Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Meet Chef Javier Caro, who takes us on a tour of his Oja restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe. The breathtaking scenery matches the incredible food. Join Javier on a tour of the facility complete with zebras. His inspirational story encourages us to follow our passion in life.

Host Jorge Meraz gets ready to try the food from at the Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.
Centurion5 Productions
Host Jorge Meraz gets ready to try the food from at the Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.

Watch On Your Schedule: Episodes of CROSSING SOUTH Season 14 are available to stream with KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

CROSSING SOUTH: Ojá: Season 14 Episode 6

Centurion5 Productions has taken multiple productions to air. They produce CROSSING SOUTH for KPBS San Diego & CreateTV. They also produce reality/factual/travel shows, documentaries and TV adverts. They are an award winning production company that broadcast both in regional and national markets. From pre-production planning all the way through to release, they translate thoughts and visions into a concrete expression that can be shared with the world.

Host Jorge Meraz feeds zebras at Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.
Centurion5 Productions
Host Jorge Meraz feeds zebras at Oja Restaurant in Valle de Guadalupe.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
