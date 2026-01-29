Hope in the Struggle: The Josie Johnson Story
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2
"Hope in The Struggle: The Josie Johnson Story" is a documentary that reflects on the life of freedom fighter and civic leader Dr. Josie Johnson, who fought for fair housing, education, and civil rights.
Hear in her own words how her lived experiences turned her to activism, what meaningful action looks like, and how the next generation is taking up the mantle. The battle for justice and equality continues, but this film reminds viewers that there is hope in the struggle.
Presented by TPT. Distributed by American Public Television