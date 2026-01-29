Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Hope in The Struggle: The Josie Johnson Story" is a documentary that reflects on the life of freedom fighter and civic leader Dr. Josie Johnson, who fought for fair housing, education, and civil rights.

Hope in The Struggle: The Josie Johnson Story

Hear in her own words how her lived experiences turned her to activism, what meaningful action looks like, and how the next generation is taking up the mantle. The battle for justice and equality continues, but this film reminds viewers that there is hope in the struggle.

Marty Nordstrom / HANDOUT / APT March on Washington 1963 - The photo features Josie Johnson in the center. Woman on the right is Zetta Fedder. Other woman is unidentified. A few of the marchers have said that they had no idea how many people were going to attend the march until they started walking and saw all of these groups of people converging together at the same time on the Mall--they describe this as exhalting and quite spirited--many were breaking out into song.

APT January 19, 1973 Regent Josie Johnson speaks at 'U' antiwar rally Josie Johnson, left, a University of Minnesota regent, was one of the speakers at an antiwar rally Friday in the main lounge of Coffman Union at the University. About 125 Persons heard Mrs. Johnson and State Sen. Allen Spear, A DFLer, speak against President Nixon's Vietnam policies. The Student Mobilization Committee, sponsor of the rally, announced that at demonstration will be held today at the State Capitol to coincide with Mr. Nixon's inauguration. Photo taken January 19, 1973 by John Croft, Minneapolis Star Tribune

Presented by TPT. Distributed by American Public Television