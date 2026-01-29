Give Now
Hope in the Struggle: The Josie Johnson Story

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published January 29, 2026 at 10:24 AM PST
September 29, 1971 First black regent sworn in at 'U' Mrs. Josie Johnson, 40, center, a University of Minnesota instructor who is the first black to serve on the Board of Regents, was sworn in Friday. Mrs. Johnson and Mrs. LoAnne Thrane, 37, Chanhassen, who is active in Republican politics, also sworn in yesterday, were elected Thursday. Regent Lyman Brink is at left; at far right is Laurence Lunden, 'U' vice-president and consultant to President Malcolm Moos. May 14, 1971 May 15, 1971 June 3, 1971 September 26, 1971 October 20, 1971 October 27, 1971 October 3, 1973 October 4, 1973 Donald Black, Minneapolis Star Tribune
APT
Watch Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2

"Hope in The Struggle: The Josie Johnson Story" is a documentary that reflects on the life of freedom fighter and civic leader Dr. Josie Johnson, who fought for fair housing, education, and civil rights.

Hope in The Struggle: The Josie Johnson Story

Hear in her own words how her lived experiences turned her to activism, what meaningful action looks like, and how the next generation is taking up the mantle. The battle for justice and equality continues, but this film reminds viewers that there is hope in the struggle.

March on Washington 1963 - The photo features Josie Johnson in the center. Woman on the right is Zetta Fedder. Other woman is unidentified. A few of the marchers have said that they had no idea how many people were going to attend the march until they started walking and saw all of these groups of people converging together at the same time on the Mall--they describe this as exhalting and quite spirited--many were breaking out into song.
Marty Nordstrom
/
HANDOUT / APT
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

January 19, 1973 Regent Josie Johnson speaks at 'U' antiwar rally Josie Johnson, left, a University of Minnesota regent, was one of the speakers at an antiwar rally Friday in the main lounge of Coffman Union at the University. About 125 Persons heard Mrs. Johnson and State Sen. Allen Spear, A DFLer, speak against President Nixon's Vietnam policies. The Student Mobilization Committee, sponsor of the rally, announced that at demonstration will be held today at the State Capitol to coincide with Mr. Nixon's inauguration. Photo taken January 19, 1973 by John Croft, Minneapolis Star Tribune
APT
Presented by TPT. Distributed by American Public Television

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
