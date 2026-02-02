FRONTLINE: Contaminated: The Carpet Industry's Toxic Legacy

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

For decades, PFAS, a group of manmade forever chemicals prized for their water- and stain-resistance, were ubiquitous in everything from nonstick pans to raincoats to shoes.But accumulating research has linked some kinds of PFAS to serious health problems.

In few places is this issue more pronounced than northwest Georgia, home to some of the world’s largest carpet companies, and now grappling with an environmental crisis.

A documentary premiering Feb. 3 investigates how PFAS chemicals once used in manufacturing popular stain-resistant carpets ended up in the environment and the drinking water in parts of Georgia and Alabama, and the ongoing health impacts.

FRONTLINE investigates how carpet mills contaminated Southern communities with forever chemicals, known as PFAS. With The Associated Press, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, The Post and Courier, AL.com, investigating the industry, accountability, and the health impacts.

