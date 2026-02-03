SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The Quest for Camelot

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Thursday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | The Quest for Camelot

Can the stories about King Arthur be proven true? Was the legendary court of Camelot a real place? Join Prof. Mark Horton on his journey across Britain to prove real events and places inspired the chivalric myths.

Pioneer Productions / PBS Prof. Mark Horton holding a newly discovered stone with a Chi-Rho symbol, with digital overlay.

Horton scours medieval texts and archaeological sites for a new understanding of the Arthurian legends and what Britain was like after the Romans left in the fifth century.

Pioneer Productions / PBS 5th-century temple excavation in Littledean, UK.

Pioneer Productions / PBS Rendering of Cirencester Amphitheatre with 5th-century modifications.

Credits: a production of Pioneer Productions for the WNET Group, in association with Passion Distribution Limited and SBS Australia. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Directed and produced by Chris O’Donnell. Executive producer for Pioneer Productions is Peter Collins. Executive producer for Passion Distribution is Nick Tanner. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Julian Lim is producer; Benjamin Phelps is senior supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.