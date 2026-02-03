Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: The Quest for Camelot

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 3, 2026 at 3:48 PM PST
Prof. Mark Horton at the University of Oxford’s Bodleian Library.
Pioneer Productions
/
PBS
Prof. Mark Horton at the University of Oxford’s Bodleian Library.

Premieres Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 at 10 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Thursday, Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2

SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Preview | The Quest for Camelot

Can the stories about King Arthur be proven true? Was the legendary court of Camelot a real place? Join Prof. Mark Horton on his journey across Britain to prove real events and places inspired the chivalric myths.

Prof. Mark Horton holding a newly discovered stone with a Chi-Rho symbol, with digital overlay.
Pioneer Productions
/
PBS
Prof. Mark Horton holding a newly discovered stone with a Chi-Rho symbol, with digital overlay.

Horton scours medieval texts and archaeological sites for a new understanding of the Arthurian legends and what Britain was like after the Romans left in the fifth century.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
5th-century temple excavation in Littledean, UK.
Pioneer Productions
/
PBS
5th-century temple excavation in Littledean, UK.

 SECRETS OF THE DEAD "The Quest for Camelot" will be available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Rendering of Cirencester Amphitheatre with 5th-century modifications.
Pioneer Productions
/
PBS
Rendering of Cirencester Amphitheatre with 5th-century modifications.

Credits: a production of Pioneer Productions for the WNET Group, in association with Passion Distribution Limited and SBS Australia. Narrated by Jay O. Sanders. Directed and produced by Chris O’Donnell. Executive producer for Pioneer Productions is Peter Collins. Executive producer for Passion Distribution is Nick Tanner. For SECRETS OF THE DEAD: Julian Lim is producer; Benjamin Phelps is senior supervising producer; Stephanie Carter is executive producer; Stephen Segaller is executive in charge.

Dr. Katie Miller with Sazon Skeleton at Corinium Museum
Pioneer Productions
/
PBS
Dr. Katie Miller with Sazon Skeleton at Corinium Museum

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News