This week's guest is Tharman Shanmugaratnam, President of Singapore. Singapore is a small country at a crossroads. With close ties to both the U.S. and China, it's become a hub for finance, trade and technology. Singapore's president discusses the island's role in a shifting global order, as well as its AI future.

GZERO WORLD WITH IAN BREMMER: Singapore’s Role in a Fragmented World

About The Series: Ian Bremmer, a renowned political scientist, entrepreneur and bestselling author, shares his perspective on recent global events and interviews the world leaders, experts and newsmakers shaping today’s international politics.

