ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 5, 2026 at 11:48 AM PST
Ted Trotta (left) appraises a Anishinaabe man’s beaded bandolier bag, ca. 1890, in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, February 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Sarah Hunsberger for GBH, © \2025 WGBH Educational Foundation.
/
GBH
Premieres Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3 Preview

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Jeff Shrader (right) appraises a Civil War POW carved wooden box in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, February 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Ali Cotton for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
Travel with ROADSHOW to historic Savannah and learn about intriguing discoveries including a Tiffany & Co. gold & platinum purse, ca. 1915, an Ernie Barnes oil painting, ca. 1963 and a Ming Dynasty bronze vase. Which treasure is $85K-$95K?

Lark E. Mason Jr. (left) appraises a Ming Dynasty bronze vase in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, February 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation.
/
GBH
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Amanda Everard (left) appraises a Daum Nancy art deco glass vase, ca. 1920, in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, February 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, ©2025 WGBH Educational Foundation
/
GBH
David Lackey (right) appraises Sèvres-style pottery urns, ca. 1900, in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, February 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.
Photo by Sarah Hunsberger for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation.
/
GBH
TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
