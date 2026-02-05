Premieres Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Sunday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

ANTIQUES ROADSHOW: Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3 Preview

Part adventure, part history lesson, part treasure hunt, 23-time Emmy® Award-nominated ANTIQUES ROADSHOW begins its 30th broadcast season in 2026 and is the most watched ongoing primetime PBS series.

Photo by Ali Cotton for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation Jeff Shrader (right) appraises a Civil War POW carved wooden box in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, February 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Travel with ROADSHOW to historic Savannah and learn about intriguing discoveries including a Tiffany & Co. gold & platinum purse, ca. 1915, an Ernie Barnes oil painting, ca. 1963 and a Ming Dynasty bronze vase. Which treasure is $85K-$95K?

Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, © 2025 WGBH Educational Foundation. / GBH Lark E. Mason Jr. (left) appraises a Ming Dynasty bronze vase in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, February 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.

Photo by Meredith Nierman for GBH, ©2025 WGBH Educational Foundation / GBH Amanda Everard (left) appraises a Daum Nancy art deco glass vase, ca. 1920, in Savannah, Ga. ANTIQUES ROADSHOW “Georgia State Railroad Museum, Hour 3” premieres Monday, February 9 at 8/7C PM on PBS.