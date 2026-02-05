Give Now
CROSSING SOUTH: Justina Del Valle and Valle Girl Vino

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published June 2, 2025 at 9:48 AM PDT
Sitara Perez from Valle Girl Vino gives Jorge Meraz a tour of her place in Valle de Guadalupe.
Centurion5 Productions
Watch Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Monday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Chef Javier Caro invites us to another culinary adventure at La Justina del Valle, offering delightful food and drinks. But there’s more. His place has a creative design with lots of fun photo ops.

Next, meet Sitara Monica Perez, a globetrotter and winemaker in Valle de Guadalupe, creating award-winning wines under the label "Valle Girl Vino." We get to meet lots of friends because today Sitara has a small live music event going on.

Watch On Your Schedule: CROSSING SOUTH "Justina Del Valle and Valle Girl Vino" is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

The famous "You Look Good" neon sign at La Justina del Valle restaurant.
Centurion5 Productions
