Watch Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV + Encores Monday, Feb. 9 at 9 p.m. on KPBS 2 and 9:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Chef Javier Caro invites us to another culinary adventure at La Justina del Valle, offering delightful food and drinks. But there’s more. His place has a creative design with lots of fun photo ops.

Next, meet Sitara Monica Perez, a globetrotter and winemaker in Valle de Guadalupe, creating award-winning wines under the label "Valle Girl Vino." We get to meet lots of friends because today Sitara has a small live music event going on.

CROSSING SOUTH: Justina Del Valle and Valle Girl Vino

