KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Imperial Valley's Yuha Desert

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 6, 2026 at 11:31 AM PST
Ken Kramer
Watch Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV

We come aboard the Maritime Museum's iconic Star Of India, as she goes to sea! We head to the Imperial Valley's Yuha Desert and the airport at Ramona to check out a couple of lesser-known but entirely wonderful museums.

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Episode 93

ABOUT: This Emmy-winning show is a collection of stories about the history and people of the area we call home. Ranging over all of San Diego County, the stories often deal with little known things about our past, and how they relate to places we see every day. Almost every thing, and every place in San Diego has some kind of story behind it.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

