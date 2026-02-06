Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Feb. 9, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Opportunity, Access & Uplift: The Evolving Legacy Of HBCUs" is a half-hour documentary that focuses on the changes, misconceptions, and current state of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) through the personal stories of students and insights from experts.

The program profiles five students from two HBCUs located on opposite sides of the country, as well as a family of a high school senior in Chicago who is debating his future.

Hosted by HBCU graduate Brandis Griffith-Friedman, the program follows these students through their day, sharing their experiences and stories. It also explores the changing face of enrollment and funding at HBCUs with contributions from experts Dr. Michael Lomax, CEO of UNCF, and Felecia Commodore, associate professor of higher education at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign.

