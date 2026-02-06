Give Now
THEATRE CORNER: Mitchy Slick & Parker Edison

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:23 PM PDT
Hip-Hop artist Mitchy Slick, and podcast host and musician Parker Edison.
NWB Imaging
Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

THEATRE CORNER welcomes local Rap icon Mitchy Slick to discuss the evolution and challenges of hip-hop, emphasizing storytelling as a key element. We also have the pleasure of welcoming Parker Edison to THEATER CORNER. Parker is a multifaceted artist and community activist.

THEATRE CORNER: Mitchy Slick & Parker Edison

ABOUT THE SERIES: As a lifelong theatre enthusiast and former board member of one of the nation's top theatres, host michael taylor has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of embracing a multitude of perspectives on stage and in the audience. This interview series was born from his passion for theatre and aims to amplify the rich tapestry of voices that make up the theatre world. Join us as he engages leading professionals in the entertainment industry, delving into their artistic process, careers, offering inspiration for aspiring creatives, and exploring ways to make theatre resonate with a broader audience.

THEATRE CORNER host michael taylor
NWB Imaging
Credit: NWB Imaging is a local, Emmy Award-Winning production company producing cinematic content since 2018.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
