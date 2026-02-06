Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Friday, Feb. 6, 2026 at 9:30 p.m. on KPBS 2

THEATRE CORNER welcomes local Rap icon Mitchy Slick to discuss the evolution and challenges of hip-hop, emphasizing storytelling as a key element. We also have the pleasure of welcoming Parker Edison to THEATER CORNER. Parker is a multifaceted artist and community activist.

Watch On Your Schedule: THEATRE CORNER is available to stream with KPBS+, a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

THEATRE CORNER: Mitchy Slick & Parker Edison

ABOUT THE SERIES: As a lifelong theatre enthusiast and former board member of one of the nation's top theatres, host michael taylor has witnessed firsthand the transformative power of embracing a multitude of perspectives on stage and in the audience. This interview series was born from his passion for theatre and aims to amplify the rich tapestry of voices that make up the theatre world. Join us as he engages leading professionals in the entertainment industry, delving into their artistic process, careers, offering inspiration for aspiring creatives, and exploring ways to make theatre resonate with a broader audience.

NWB Imaging THEATRE CORNER host michael taylor

Credit: NWB Imaging is a local, Emmy Award-Winning production company producing cinematic content since 2018.