FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Westward Bound

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 9, 2026 at 1:49 PM PST
Tracy Letts (left) and Henry Louis Gates Jr. on FINDING YOUR ROOTS
PBS
Tracy Letts (left) and Henry Louis Gates Jr. on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the family trees of talk show host Sara Haines and playwright Tracy Letts—tracing their roots from frontier towns in the American west to diverse places in the east, telling stories of scoundrels, soldiers, and U.S. Presidents, while also discovering surprising connections to Native Americans communities—revealing the complexity at our nation’s core.

Sara Haines and Henry Louis Gates Jr. on FINDING YOUR ROOTS
PBS
Sara Haines and Henry Louis Gates Jr. on FINDING YOUR ROOTS
Tracy Letts on FINDING YOUR ROOTS
PBS
Tracy Letts on FINDING YOUR ROOTS

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 12: Extended Trailer

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
