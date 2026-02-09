Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:35 PM PST
Songs of Black Folk, a new musical tradition, brings together the largest gathering of Black musical talent on a single stage in the Pacific Northwest, marking a new era for Black artists in the PNW, on the meaningful backdrop of Juneteenth.

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

"Songs of Black Folk," a new musical tradition, brings together the largest gathering of Black musical talent on a single stage in the Pacific Northwest, marking a new era for Black artists in the PNW, on the meaningful backdrop of Juneteenth.

Led by Ramon Bryant Braxton and Rev. Dr. Leslie Braxton, this performance group is inspiring audiences and the next generation of Black artists.leading Black musicians come together for a groundbreaking Juneteenth concert in the Pacific Northwest, creating a historic moment that paves the way for future generations of Black artists.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

Credits: POV. Co-presented with LA Times Short Docs

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News