POV Shorts: Songs of Black Folk

"Songs of Black Folk," a new musical tradition, brings together the largest gathering of Black musical talent on a single stage in the Pacific Northwest, marking a new era for Black artists in the PNW, on the meaningful backdrop of Juneteenth.

Led by Ramon Bryant Braxton and Rev. Dr. Leslie Braxton, this performance group is inspiring audiences and the next generation of Black artists.leading Black musicians come together for a groundbreaking Juneteenth concert in the Pacific Northwest, creating a historic moment that paves the way for future generations of Black artists.

Credits: POV. Co-presented with LA Times Short Docs