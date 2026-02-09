Give Now
The Lincoln School Story

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 9, 2026 at 3:08 PM PST
Mothers and children holding signs, mothers in front from left to right: Zella Mae Cumberland, Gertrude Clemons, Minnie Speach.
credit: Press Gazette
/
APT
Mothers and children holding signs, mothers in front from left to right: Zella Mae Cumberland, Gertrude Clemons, Minnie Speach.

Premieres Tuesday, Feb.10, 2026 at 11:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with KPBS+

"The Lincoln School Story" is a half-hour documentary that examines the little-known fight for school desegregation led by a handful of Ohio mothers and their children in 1954.

The Lincoln School Story: Preview

In the wake of Brown v. Board of Education, school districts nationwide were mandated to integrate. But when African American mothers in Hillsboro, Ohio, tried to enroll their children in the local, historically white schools, the school board refused to comply.

Five mothers and their children took the school board to court and eventually their children became the first Black students to attend a high-quality local elementary school. Their judicial victory in the Midwest inspired Black parents in communities across the country.

Marching mothers carrying protest signs.
Marching mothers carrying protest signs.
credit: Press Gazette
Mothers and children holding signs, mothers in front from left to right: Zella Mae Cumberland, Gertrude Clemons, Minnie Speach.
Mothers and children holding signs, mothers in front from left to right: Zella Mae Cumberland, Gertrude Clemons, Minnie Speach.
credit: Press Gazette
Mothers and children marching and holding signs, Minnie Speach and Gertrude Clemons in front.
Mothers and children marching and holding signs, Minnie Speach and Gertrude Clemons in front.
credit: Press Gazette
Marching mothers and children entering the doors of Webster Elementary, the white school.
Marching mothers and children entering the doors of Webster Elementary, the white school.
credit: Press Gazette
Exterior of segregated school in Missouri, 1939.
Exterior of segregated school in Missouri, 1939.
credit: The Library of Congress
Children inside segregated school located in Siloam, Greene County, Georgia in 1941.
Children inside segregated school located in Siloam, Greene County, Georgia in 1941.
credit: The Library of Congress
Segregated elementary classroom.
Segregated elementary classroom.
credit: The Cleveland Press Collection, Michael Schwartz Library, Cleveland State University
Plaintiffs and attorneys in courtroom. Attorneys, left to right: James H. McGee, Constance Baker Motley, Russell L. Carter.
Plaintiffs and attorneys in courtroom. Attorneys, left to right: James H. McGee, Constance Baker Motley, Russell L. Carter.
credit: Press Gazette
Plaintiffs and Attorneys outside courtroom. Front row, left to right: Elsie Steward Young, Roxie Clemons, Zella Mae Cumberland, Gertrude Clemons Back row, left to right: Russell L. Carter, Norma Rollins, Constance Baker Motley, James H. McGee.
Plaintiffs and Attorneys outside courtroom. Front row, left to right: Elsie Steward Young, Roxie Clemons, Zella Mae Cumberland, Gertrude Clemons Back row, left to right: Russell L. Carter, Norma Rollins, Constance Baker Motley, James H. McGee.
credit: Press Gazette

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

Credits: Presented by WOSU. Distributed by APT

