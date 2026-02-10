Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Easy Enchiladas

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 10, 2026 at 12:37 PM PST
Cheese Enchiladas with Salsa Roja, featuring an easy, blender-blitzed red salsa
MILK STREET
/
APT
Cheese Enchiladas with Salsa Roja, featuring an easy, blender-blitzed red salsa

Premieres Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

On this episode, Christopher Kimball travels to Mexico City to learn how to make Cheese Enchiladas with Salsa Roja, featuring an easy, blender-blitzed red salsa that also offers a lesson in charring vegetables.

12 of Our Favorite Salsas

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
Cheese Enchiladas with Salsa Roja
MILK STREET
/
APT
Cheese Enchiladas with Salsa Roja

Then, it's Mexican Cowboy Beans (Frijoles Charros), flavored with bacon and chipotle.

Mexican Cowboy Beans (Frijoles Charros)
MILK STREET
/
APT
Mexican Cowboy Beans (Frijoles Charros)

Finally, inspired by a popular street snack, we make Mexican-Style Corn with Chili and Lime (Esquites).

Article: Mexican-Style Corn with Chili and Lime

Mexican-Style Corn with Chili and Lime (Esquites)
MILK STREET
/
APT
Mexican-Style Corn with Chili and Lime (Esquites)

More Recipes:
Chorizo and Potato Enchiladas with Salsa Roja
Tomato and Charred Onion Salsa with Chipotle
Red Chili and Roasted Peanut Salsa
Charred Habanero Salsa
Fresh Tomatillo and Serrano Chili Salsa

Watch On Your Schedule: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION "Professional Breads at Home" will be available to stream with KPBS+ a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

salsa
MILK STREET
/
APT
salsa

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

Distributed by American Public Television

Tags

TV HighlightsTV
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News