CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Easy Enchiladas

Premieres Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+

On this episode, Christopher Kimball travels to Mexico City to learn how to make Cheese Enchiladas with Salsa Roja, featuring an easy, blender-blitzed red salsa that also offers a lesson in charring vegetables.

12 of Our Favorite Salsas

MILK STREET / APT Cheese Enchiladas with Salsa Roja

Then, it's Mexican Cowboy Beans (Frijoles Charros), flavored with bacon and chipotle.

MILK STREET / APT Mexican Cowboy Beans (Frijoles Charros)

Finally, inspired by a popular street snack, we make Mexican-Style Corn with Chili and Lime (Esquites).

Article: Mexican-Style Corn with Chili and Lime

MILK STREET / APT Mexican-Style Corn with Chili and Lime (Esquites)

More Recipes:

Chorizo and Potato Enchiladas with Salsa Roja

Tomato and Charred Onion Salsa with Chipotle

Red Chili and Roasted Peanut Salsa

Charred Habanero Salsa

Fresh Tomatillo and Serrano Chili Salsa

MILK STREET / APT salsa

Season 9: CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION explores the world in search of techniques and ingredients that can transform your home cooking, producing bolder dishes with less time and effort. Season nine features gorgeous on-location travel segments, and mouth-watering dishes and recipes, from over a dozen countries — including Italy, Mexico, Romania, Austria, South Korea, and Malaysia — along with segments filmed at their headquarters at 177 Milk Street in downtown Boston. Each episode introduces viewers to cooks from around the world, showcasing how their inspiration results in faster, easier, and bolder recipes.

CHRISTOPHER KIMBALL'S MILK STREET TELEVISION: Season 9 Preview

