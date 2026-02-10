Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

JOURNEYS OF BLACK MATHEMATICIANS is a two-part series that traces the cultural evolution of Black scholars, scientists and educators in the field of mathematics. The films follow the stories of prominent pioneers, illustrating the challenges they faced and how their triumphs are reflected in the experiences of today's mid-career Black mathematicians.

Their mathematical descendants, in turn, are contemporary college students and K-12 children across the U.S. who are learning they belong in mathematics and STEM. The role of HBCUs in producing Black mathematicians is a central theme. At every HBCU covered in the program, students stress the role of outstanding teachers who are responsible for advancing the math and science programs at the schools today. The search for ways to bring future generations into the mathematical fold is also an integral theme of the series.

EPISODE GUIDE:

"Forging Resilience" - The episode relates stories of prominent African American mathematicians who struggled through adversity to achieve their goals. Contemporary mid-career Black mathematicians and their students describe the role of historically Black colleges in their success. We are also introduced to a range of innovative programs that help students at every level to imagine a future in math and STEM.

"Creating Pathways" - A legacy of segregation and prejudice lies behind stories of African American mathematicians who attended majority White institutions. The film features several programs aimed at increasing the number of Blacks in the STEM fields. Established Black scholars pursue beauty and meaning in math, becoming role models for younger Black mathematicians who strive to shape new kinds of mathematics.

