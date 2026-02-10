Give Now
JOURNEYS OF BLACK MATHEMATICIANS

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 10, 2026 at 4:17 PM PST
"Journeys of Black Mathematicians"
Zara Films
/
APT
"Journeys of Black Mathematicians"

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV

JOURNEYS OF BLACK MATHEMATICIANS is a two-part series that traces the cultural evolution of Black scholars, scientists and educators in the field of mathematics. The films follow the stories of prominent pioneers, illustrating the challenges they faced and how their triumphs are reflected in the experiences of today's mid-career Black mathematicians.

Journeys of Black Mathematicians

Their mathematical descendants, in turn, are contemporary college students and K-12 children across the U.S. who are learning they belong in mathematics and STEM. The role of HBCUs in producing Black mathematicians is a central theme. At every HBCU covered in the program, students stress the role of outstanding teachers who are responsible for advancing the math and science programs at the schools today. The search for ways to bring future generations into the mathematical fold is also an integral theme of the series.

This documentary series conveys a rich history with compelling stories of contemporary Black mathematicians, portraying their struggles and accomplishments. The films also introduce innovative educational programs for African American students that will inspire future generations in the pursuit of mathematics.
Zala Films
/
APT
EPISODE GUIDE:

"Forging Resilience" Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Monday, Feb. 16 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - The episode relates stories of prominent African American mathematicians who struggled through adversity to achieve their goals. Contemporary mid-career Black mathematicians and their students describe the role of historically Black colleges in their success. We are also introduced to a range of innovative programs that help students at every level to imagine a future in math and STEM.

APT
"Creating Pathways" Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Tuesday, Feb. 17 at 11 p.m. on KPBS TV - A legacy of segregation and prejudice lies behind stories of African American mathematicians who attended majority White institutions. The film features several programs aimed at increasing the number of Blacks in the STEM fields. Established Black scholars pursue beauty and meaning in math, becoming role models for younger Black mathematicians who strive to shape new kinds of mathematics.

Zara Films
/
APT
Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

