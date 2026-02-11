Stream now with KPBS+

"Cabalgata de San Javier: A Californio Tradition" is a half-hour documentary that chronicles life and culture in Baja California Sur.

Cabalgata de San Javier: A Californio Tradition: Preview

Vaqueros from all points in the peninsula gather at Mission Loreto — the first in the Californias — to make a horseback pilgrimage to Mission San Javier and honor its patron saint.

The journey along the Camino Real takes us past historic ranchos and magnificent landscapes culminating in a feast that merges indigenous, Mexican, and Spanish traditions.

