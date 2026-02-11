Give Now
Cabalgata de San Javier: A Californio Tradition

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 3, 2025 at 4:07 PM PST
Vaqueros from all points in the peninsula gather at Mission Loreto - the first in the Californias to make a horseback pilgrimage to Mission San Javier and honor its patron saint.

"Cabalgata de San Javier: A Californio Tradition" is a half-hour documentary that chronicles life and culture in Baja California Sur.

Cabalgata de San Javier: A Californio Tradition: Preview

The journey along the Camino Real takes us past historic ranchos and magnificent landscapes culminating in a feast that merges Indian, Mexican and Spanish traditions.
The journey along the Camino Real takes us past historic ranchos and magnificent landscapes culminating in a feast that merges indigenous, Mexican, and Spanish traditions.

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
