FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Family Harmonies

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published February 11, 2026 at 12:57 PM PST
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family tree of musician Flea.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family tree of musician Flea.

Premieres Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream with KPBS+ / Encore Saturday, Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. on KPBS TV

The acclaimed series returns with Professor Gates exploring the mysteries, surprises and revelations hidden in the family trees of popular figures.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family tree of musician Lizzo.
Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explores the family tree of musician Lizzo.

Henry Louis Gates, Jr. maps the roots of two celebrated musicians: Lizzo and Flea, tracing lineages that run from plantations in the American South to battlefields in France to a hardscrabble gold mining town on the shores of Australia. Along the way, Lizzo and Flea reimagine themselves as they learn the true stories of the people who laid the groundwork for their success—and inspired their art.

Flea
Flea

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

FINDING YOUR ROOTS: Season 12: Extended Trailer

Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
