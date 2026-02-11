KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: 'Our Gang' Comedies Final Years In San Diego

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV

Some of the original cast of the "Our Gang" comedies, lived their final years in San Diego. On this episode, we look back at their lives. An appreciation of fall colors in San Diego, and a farewell to a musical treasure who lived his entire life in our county.

Watch On Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.