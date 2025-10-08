Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
  • Full Schedule
Watch Live

King of Them All: The Story of King Records

By Jennifer Robinson / Web Producer
Published October 8, 2025 at 3:14 PM PDT
"King of Them All" unfolds like a listening session with history. From James Brown’s soul to the Stanley Brothers’ bluegrass, King Records shaped genres that still echo today. Guided by voices like Seymour Stein, Vince Gill, and Christian McBride, the film restores a lost legacy.

Stream now with KPBS Passport on KPBS+ / Watch Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026 at 4 p.m. on KPBS 2

"The Story of King Records" is a documentary directed by Yemi Oyediran that explores the groundbreaking legacy of Cincinnati's King Records. Founded in 1943 by Syd Nathan, King Records played a central role in shaping American popular music - from rock 'n' roll to soul and funk - while operating as one of the few fully integrated businesses in a segregated America.

James Brown’s Explosive Debut

Through interviews, restored archival materials, and animation, the film showcases King's boundary-breaking artists such as James Brown, Hank Ballard, Little Willie John, and Grandpa Jones. Guided by voices like Seymour Stein, Vince Gill, and Christian McBride, the film restores a lost legacy.

Advertisement
Become a KPBS sponsor
The Risqué Sound of Hank Ballard

Watch on Your Schedule: KPBS+ is a new free streaming video app designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX (First Nation Experience).

Your KPBS Passport member benefit works on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account.

How We Made King of Them All

Tags

TVTV Highlights
Jennifer Robinson
Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.
See stories by Jennifer Robinson

Fact-based local news is essential

KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it.

Without federal funding, community support is our lifeline.
Make a gift to protect the future of KPBS.

More News